New restrictions for Ontario will be announced Tuesday Jan. 12th

New restrictions for Ontario residents will be discussed tonight.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his cabinet will consider new measures tonight to fight the number of COVID cases across the province.

The discussion over additional restrictions comes as the provincial death toll crested the five-thousand mark this morning.

Officials with ties to senior government confirm that an overnight curfew was not recommended by public health officials.

Quebec has imposed an 8 p.m. curfew.

Ford says the government will announce new restrictions tomorrow.