New restrictions on Burlington lift bridge
The busy shipping season gets underway today with the opening of the canal system in Southern Ontario.
But in light of the COVID -19 crisis, and staffing issues, one of the lift bridges will remain in the up position.
The Burlington Canal lift bridge will be off limits to vehicles.
The federal government telling city officials the bridge into Hamilton Habour will be raised and left that way until further notice.
A more detailed announcement is expected sometime today.
The span serves as the link on Eastport Drive between Hamilton and Burlington.
