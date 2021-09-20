New Rotary Clock celebrates shared history of Niagara Falls Rotary Club and Niagara Parks

Niagara Parks is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Niagara Falls Rotary Club with the dedication of a new Rotary Clock.

The two organizations have a long history together, including when the club funded the Lilac Centennial Garden in 1967 and held the annual luncheon at Queenston Heights Restaurant.

The new clock unveiled on Saturday features brass banners on either side of the clock face showing the establishment dates of Niagara Parks and the Rotary club. A plaque also shares the unique history of the partnership between the two organizations.

Niagara Parks Chair Sandie Bellows says, "It has been a pleasure to work with the Niagara Falls Rotary Club on this special project to unveil the new Rotary Clock within Queen Victoria Park. We congratulate the Club on the achievement of their 100th anniversary this year and look forward to sharing the story of the Club and our longstanding friendship with our guests through this new Rotary Clock."