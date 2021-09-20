New Rotary Clock celebrates shared history of Niagara Falls Rotary Club and Niagara Parks
Niagara Parks is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Niagara Falls Rotary Club with the dedication of a new Rotary Clock.
The two organizations have a long history together, including when the club funded the Lilac Centennial Garden in 1967 and held the annual luncheon at Queenston Heights Restaurant.
The new clock unveiled on Saturday features brass banners on either side of the clock face showing the establishment dates of Niagara Parks and the Rotary club. A plaque also shares the unique history of the partnership between the two organizations.
Niagara Parks Chair Sandie Bellows says, "It has been a pleasure to work with the Niagara Falls Rotary Club on this special project to unveil the new Rotary Clock within Queen Victoria Park. We congratulate the Club on the achievement of their 100th anniversary this year and look forward to sharing the story of the Club and our longstanding friendship with our guests through this new Rotary Clock."
Great to be a part of this morning’s 💯th Anniversary Clock unveiling for the @Rotary Club of Niagara Falls in the @NiagaraParks! @Rotary7090 @NiagaraFalls pic.twitter.com/YJpA9PRh2L— Jim Diodati (@jimdiodati) September 18, 2021
-
AM Roundtable - Wolfgang Guembel and Brandon CurrieNiagara In the Morning Roundtable with Tim Denis
-
Dr. Mustafa Hirji - Niagara HealthTwo days until Ontario's vaccine certificate program. Tim talks with Dr. Mustafa Hirji - Niagara's Acting Medical Officer of Health.
-
"Davis Hall & The Green Lanterns" album highlighting local communitiesTim talks to musician Jim Casson on a new album highlighting local communities and the return of live music. Check out Davis Hall & The Green Lanterns