New rules aim to protect airline passengers
A new poll by CAA finds most of us have no idea about the new rules aimed at protecting flyers caught in a travel nightmare.
The federal government debuted the first set of rules back in July but this month the remainder of the Air Passenger Protection Regulations take effect.
Airlines will now have to compensate passengers for delays that are not safety or weather related.
The big carriers will pay more than the smaller discount airlines like Swoop or Porter.
So if you experience a 3-4 hour delay, for example, your airline must reimburse you $400, smaller airlines would pay $125.
For delays of nine hours or more, the payout is $1,000 for large airlines and $500 for discount carriers.
-
Winter Festival of Lights Pays it Forward, Surprising a Niagara Falls Resident
Matt Holmes Speaks with Tina Myers from the Winter Festival of Lights regarding a bright surprise for a Niagara Falls resident
-
Ontario Government Announces 1.7 Million Dollars for Niagara Health Upgrades
Matt Holmes Speaks with Health Minister Christine Elliott regarding money announced for Niagara Health System upgrades
-
Welland Turns Down Motion for Out of the Cold Program
Matt Holmes Speaks with Welland City Councillor John Chiocchio regarding motion to set up emergency shelter in the Rose City being turned down