New rules aim to protect airline passengers

A new poll by CAA finds most of us have no idea about the new rules aimed at protecting flyers caught in a travel nightmare.

The federal government debuted the first set of rules back in July but this month the remainder of the Air Passenger Protection Regulations take effect.

Airlines will now have to compensate passengers for delays that are not safety or weather related.

The big carriers will pay more than the smaller discount airlines like Swoop or Porter.

So if you experience a 3-4 hour delay, for example, your airline must reimburse you $400, smaller airlines would pay $125.

For delays of nine hours or more, the payout is $1,000 for large airlines and $500 for discount carriers.