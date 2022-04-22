New satellite images show what appears to be mass graves in Ukraine

New satellite images show what appear to be mass graves near the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol.

Officials in the town of Manhush accuse Russia of burying up to 9000 Ukrainian civilians there in an effort to hide the massacre during its siege of Mariupol.

Maxar Technologies says the photos show more than 200 mass graves stretching away from an existing cemetery.

The images emerged just hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed victory in the battle for Mariupol, despite the presence of an estimated 2000 Ukrainian fighters still holed up at a giant steel mill.