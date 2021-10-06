New service in Niagara Falls helping adults without dental benefits

If you don't have benefits having a dental problem can be a real barrier.

That's the word from the Niagara Falls Community Health Centre, which has teamed up with Green Shield Canada to create the Green Door Oral Health Fund.

The program will offer access to dental care throughout the region, all at no cost to eligible patients.

The services cover people aged 18-64 who do not have dental benefits and are below a certain income level.

Executive Director at the centre, Laura Blundell, tells CKTB's Tom McConnell the program will continue for four years, and involves a $1M donation from Green Shield to offer the dental services at no cost to the person in need.

"I think dental care has evolved in Canada as a business model, so people who have benefits, don't really think about. If you don't have benefits it's a barrier. Having dental pain is not something any Canadian should have to put up with."

The centre has a brand new dental clinic at its office at 4790 Victoria Avenue.

Click here to find out more or call the Green Door Project Dental Clinic at 905-356-2288, or the Dental Health Community Worker at 289-969-3900.