New shelter for Niagara's homeless opens in Niagara Falls

A new housing facility for the homeless in Niagara Falls is being called a 'game-changer' for the community.

The Bridge Housing facility, which is now officially open, includes the redevelopment of the historical Niagara Falls library into 25 beds to support the region’s homeless secure permanent housing.

It also houses a medical clinic space operated by REACH Niagara, which will support both bridge housing clients and vulnerable members of the community.

The City of Niagara Falls donated the land and building, while the Niagara Region will take over operating costs.

"This term of Regional Council has made it a priority to put resources and funding towards programs to help end chronic homelessness and support those with more acute needs including mental health and addictions. This new Bridge Housing facility is going to do exactly that. I want to thank our many partners for making this project a reality." ~ Jim Bradley, Regional Chair