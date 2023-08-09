New staircases coming to Queenston Heights Park

The federal government has announced a $50,000 investment to support a replacement strategy for nine sets of wooden staircases in Queenston Heights Park.

The investment includes removing the old sets, designing new staircases and site remediation plans, and estimating costs.

Niagara Centre MP Vance Badawey says "we are ensuring the continued safety and enjoyment of residents and tourists for years to come.

The investment announced today contributes to Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy by supporting the expansion of networks of pathways, bike lanes, trails and pedestrian bridges.