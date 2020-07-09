New study finds unconscious and near death can still hear
A study from the University of British Columbia suggests people who are unconscious and near death can still hear.
Lead author Elizabeth Blundon says patients at a hospice did a hearing task when they were responsive and later when they were near death, and those results were very similar to a healthy control group.
Still, one question was left unanswered, whether the unresponsive patients could understand what they heard.
