New study finds unconscious and near death can still hear

unconscious near death

A study from the University of British Columbia suggests people who are unconscious and near death can still hear.  

Lead author Elizabeth Blundon says patients at a hospice did a hearing task when they were responsive and later when they were near death, and those results were very similar to a healthy control group.  

Still, one question was left unanswered, whether the unresponsive patients could understand what they heard.

