New study says Canadian students may be performing better than their peers, despite less spending

A report shows Canadian students are performing as well, if not better, than their American, Australian and British peers.

That's despite Canada spending less per student on education.

The latest results of the Programme for International Student Assessment, released today, suggest that after a certain spending threshold, there is almost no relationship between the amount invested in education and student performance.

Students in Canada and 10 other countries performed better than the O-E-C-D average in the 2018 assessment.