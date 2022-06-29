New support program aimed at helping wineries

A new support program is aimed at helping wineries stay competitive.

The Wine Sector Support Program was announced today by the federal government.

The program will provide up to $166 million over the next two years to help licensed wineries across the country.

St. Catharines MP Chris Bittle says, "Our wineries are the heart and soul of the Niagara Region and crucial to our local economy. Over the last two years they've faced unprecedented challenges and our government wants to ensure they can remain competitive and continue to succeed."

Applications for the first year of the Program can be submitted between July 4, 2022 and August 12, 2022.