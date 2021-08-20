New survey suggests majority of Canadians support vaccine passport system

A new survey conducted by Leger suggests a majority of Canadians support a system that would require proof of vaccination to access some non-essential services.

76 per cent of respondents to the poll say they would strongly or somewhat support a vaccine passport like the one Quebec is implementing.

Quebecers are even more supportive of the measure, with 81 per cent saying they're in favour of the plan.

That's despite a weekend rally that drew thousands of protesters to the streets of downtown Montreal.

They were calling for Premier Francois Legault to reverse his decision and hold a debate on the matter.

The province's passport will apply in places like bars, concerts and festivals where there are lots of people in a confined space.

Andrew Enns, executive vice-president of Leger, says the questions around vaccine passports come as the survey suggests people are less optimistic about the future of the pandemic.

In the latest round of data, 44 per cent of people said they felt the worst of the pandemic had already passed.

That's down from a high of roughly 70 per cent in late June.

Enns attributes that to the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus.

