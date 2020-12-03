New technology 'eGrape' going up at Ontario's vineyards to help growers adapt to climate change

You may notice some new technology going up at Ontario's vineyards.

The 35 state-of-the art weather stations will assist grape growers with real-time data to better manage climate change.

The stations are part of a five-year federal-provincial-territorial agreement.

Officials say the new technology will allow growers to adapt to increasing weather variability, the project provides growers with a new tool through the online database management system, eGrape, to help manage stability in harvest quality.