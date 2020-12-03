New technology 'eGrape' going up at Ontario's vineyards to help growers adapt to climate change
You may notice some new technology going up at Ontario's vineyards.
The 35 state-of-the art weather stations will assist grape growers with real-time data to better manage climate change.
The stations are part of a five-year federal-provincial-territorial agreement.
Officials say the new technology will allow growers to adapt to increasing weather variability, the project provides growers with a new tool through the online database management system, eGrape, to help manage stability in harvest quality.
“We are grateful to the province and the federal government for supporting this innovative project through the Canadian Agriculture Partnership to bring real time weather data to our growers. Being able to respond quickly to weather events will allow our growers to adapt to our changing climate and improve grape production” said Matthias Oppenlaender, Chair of Grape Growers of Ontario.