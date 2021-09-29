New track in St. Catharines will be named after one of its former students, Mohammed Ahmed

A new track and turf field in St. Catharines will be named after a local Olympic silver medallist.

The field at St. Catharines Collegiate Secondary School will be named after Mohammed Ahmed, who went to the school.

“This is definitely a great honour, because even though I don’t live in St. Catharines anymore, this is home. It’s where my history in running started and it’s always going to be an important part of me,” said Ahmed, who placed second in the 5000-metre race at the Tokyo Olympics.

“The best thing about coming back home is how lovely the people are. It’s a really tight-knit community, and I hope creating infrastructure like this will tie those bonds even tighter.”

“It’s a great place where everyone cares about each other. The whole community deserves this.”

The DSBN and City of St. Catharines are in the process of making the new facility official. The upgraded track and field has plans to sport four running lanes, new football goal posts and other modern features.

When the new surface is ready, it will be available for all secondary and elementary students at the DSBN to use. Public and community organizations will also have access to it through DSBN’s standard rentals process.

“I always wanted to go to the Olympics in track. I wanted the highest possible achievement. After looking back on how much work it is to get there, and for me to have achieved that, I think, ‘man, I was crazy!’ But that’s where it starts. Just believing in yourself is the biggest thing. I hope that with this new track and field, students at Collegiate, and anyone in Niagara for that matter, will gain the confidence and inspiration to go out and train here too, and hopefully find their best self or whatever they are looking to achieve,” said Ahmed.

A date for when the track and field at St. Catharines Collegiate will be complete is still to be announced. The DSBN is also in discussions with the City of Thorold to build another synthetic track and turf field, with its home to be at Thorold Secondary School.