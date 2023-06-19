New transitional housing for women and children announced in Fort Erie

New transitional housing for women and children has been announced in Fort Erie.

Niagara Region in partnership with Niagara Regional Housing and Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation announced more than $6 million toward new supportive housing for women and their children fleeing violence.

Jim Bradley, Niagara Regional Chair says, "Today’s announcement helps to ensure that women and children fleeing family violence in Niagara have a safe place to go. It is encouraging to see community and government partners working together to bring these essential housing projects to reality."

Federal and local contributions will go to building an 18-unit transitional housing project on Crescent Road in Fort Erie.

The facility also offers on site programming including intensive case management, community referrals and access to mental health and addiction supports.

The Crescent Road project adds to the roughly 280 supportive housing units, 15 bridge housing units and 25 permanent supportive housing units in Niagara.