New U-S policy could expel Canadian students from their American schools

A new U-S policy could expel Canadian students from their American post secondary institutions.

The policy, by the Trump administration is causing concern among some school officials and anxiety for Canadians studying south of the border.

It stipulates that international students who take a fully virtual course this fall will not be allowed to remain in the country.

Under the new guidelines, international students would still be able to take more online courses than normal, but will have their visa rescinded if they attempt to take a fully online course load.

While Canadians do not need a visa to study in the U.S., they are still required to produce a similar form, known as an I-20, signed by the school they are attending. That school will now need to offer hybrid courses in order for Canadian students to stay in the country.

Two schools Harvard and MIT both launched lawsuits over it earlier this week.