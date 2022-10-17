New university approved to open in Niagara Falls

A new university will call Niagara home.

The University of Niagara Falls Canada has announced it will be ready to open in 2024, following approval from the Ontario government.

The University, operated by Global University Systems Canada (GUS Canada), says it will offer undergraduate and graduate programs, including emerging technology, data analytics, business and digital media.

It has received consent to offer five programs including Honours Bachelor of Science – Biomedical Sciences, Honours Bachelor of Business Administration – Majors in Digital Economy and Digital Marketing, Master of Data Analytics – Specializations in Marketing Analytics and Operations Analytics, Master of Management – Specializations in Emerging Technology and Entrepreneurship and Master of Arts in Digital Media and Global Communications.

While courses will be offered in a variety of different ways, it will run out of the Hatch building on Queen Street at first, with hopes of building a facility and student residences in the downtown core of Niagara Falls.

"The University of Niagara Falls Canada will be rooted in core values of innovative education and research," said Sheldon Levy, President of University Canada West and a special advisor to the University of Niagara Falls Canada.

"Whether it's a young person looking to build the foundation of their career or a working professional looking to advance their skills, the University of Niagara Falls Canada will ensure our graduates leave with a set of skills and a way of looking at the world that sets them up for success."