New video of missing Welland woman released by police

Police in Welland are asking some residents to check their properties and video camera footage for a missing woman after new evidence has surfaced.

65 year old Maria Jagiello of Welland hasn't been seen since Feb. 28th after leaving her home for a walk in the Webber Road and Clare Avenue area.

Police conducted various searches in the area but didn't find anything.

Officers now have video footage of Jagiello walking eastbound on Gaiser Road at 6:55pm, on February 28, 2021.

Detectives are asking residents in the surrounding area and vehicles with dash cams that may have been in the area to review their video footage.

Anyone who may have seen a female matching the description of Maria or anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, ext. 1009077.



