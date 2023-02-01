New video released of suspects wanted in murder of 31-year-old St. Catharines man

New video has been released in the investigation of the murder of a St. Catharines man.

It was back on August 26, 2022, 31-year-old Raymond Riley was attacked and assaulted in the area of Riordon Street and Division Street.

He died from his injuries in hospital a few weeks later.

The Homicide Unit put out a call for video footage to try to identify a suspect.

Video clips and photos were released today with images of two men believed to be suspects in the case.

Police are asking for the public's help identifying them.

If anyone has any information of the identity of either of these two males or if they have any information to assist in the investigation in any way, please contact members of the Homicide Unit directly by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009462 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-TIPS (8477)

Police also have a message for the suspects:

"If you are the suspect(s) in the video, please seek legal counsel and make arrangements to turn yourself into police."