New washroom opens at Sunset Beach

If you are heading to the beach this weekend there are some new amenities at Sunset Beach in St. Catharines.

The new washroom pavilion and accessible beach access pathway are ready for use.

The improvements were part of the Sunset Beach Community Vision that the city put together.

