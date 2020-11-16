New way to get around Niagara-on-the-Lake coming Nov 23rd

A popular ride service launched by Niagara Region will soon be available in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

NRT OnDemand will launch in the old town Nov. 23rd and will operate Monday to Saturday from 7am-7pm.

Riders in Niagara-on-the-Lake will be able to book a shared ride for local trips to/from the designated area within their municipality.

The adult fare for trips within the municipality is $3.00, however, riders will be able to connect to Niagara Region Transit conventional service at the transit hub located at the Outlet Collection at Niagara for a $6.00 fare, which includes both the local fare and the transfer.

Two dedicated vehicles will service Niagara-on-the-Lake.

Due to COVID-19, riders are required to wear masks, and will be separated from drivers with a partition, in line with Niagara Region Public Health guidelines. Vehicles are cleaned thoroughly and frequently.

Niagara Region Transit and Via, launched NRT OnDemand earlier this year on Aug. 17 in the West Niagara communities of Grimsby, Lincoln, Pelham, Wainfleet and West Lincoln.

Riders can use the NRT OnDemand mobile app to select a pickup and drop-off location within the service zone and confirm their ride. Those without access to a smartphone can call 289-302-2172 to book a ride.