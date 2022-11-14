New ways to enjoy the Winter Festival of Lights

The Winter Festival of Lights is once again bringing a twinkling winter wonderland to the city of Niagara Falls.

The annual event is in its 40th year and features about 3 million lights and over 75 colourful displays.

Niagara Falls Tourism president and CEO Janice Thomson tells CKTB how to enjoy the 101 Nights of Twinkling Lights.

“You can just drive through if you’d like and stay in the privacy of your own car with your family, or you can park and get out and walk. Or you can see the lights from the windows of many hotel rooms in the city.”

Thomson says organizers have planned some special new ways to enjoy the lights.

“This year there are two new ways to see the lights: one is aboard a helicopter for a special Falls illumination tour, which is really wonderful. The other is City Cruises is taking a boat tour out at night to see the lights in a different way.”

The Winter Festival of Lights in Niagara Falls runs from November 12 to February 20.