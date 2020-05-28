New West Lincoln Memorial Hospital a step closer

West Niagara municipalities have united behind a new hospital.

Lincoln, Grimsby and West Lincoln councils have voted unanimously to commit to their local share of funding for the new West Lincoln Memorial Hospital.

The Province of Ontario will pay for the majority of the $200-million hospital, but local communities must fund about 30 per cent of the project.

The three municipalities had until May 31st to commit to that funding.

It's estimated that together with the West Lincoln Memorial Hospital Foundation, the local cost will run about $60 million.

Hamilton Health Sciences says the redevelopment remains on schedule, with construction expected to begin in 2022.