New York Governor Andrew Cuomo wants officers seen in video shoving a senior to be fired

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo wants police officers seen in video shoving a senior to be fired.

Cuomo is reacting to disturbing video that shows a 75-year-old man shoved to the ground during a protest in Buffalo.

The man can be seen bleeding on the ground, he was later taken to hospital.

Cuomo says he has since spoken to the man.

The officers involved have reportedly been suspended.

Governor Cuomo called for an end to the violence that's accompanied civil unrest, adding he feels now is the time to pursue police reform.

A protest will be held in Niagara Falls, ON Saturday in which protestors will kneel facing the U.S. calling for an end to police brutality.