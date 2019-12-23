New York Governor wants to save women money
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is set to unveil a proposal in his upcoming State of the State address that would save women money.
He's planning to call for an end to the so-called 'pink tax' and ban businesses from charging more for items marketed towards women.
On average, women pay seven cents more for things like razors, shampoo and health care products than men.
In a statement, the governor calls the practice discriminatory and repugnant.
Legal Stories of the Week
Shelby talks with Criminal Lawyer Ari Goldkind.
Joel Cassaday - Walk Off The Earth
Shelby talks to Joel Cassaday from Walk off the Earth before they rock the big stage tonight at the New Year's Eve celebrations in the Falls.
Roundtable Round #2 (Chrissy Sadowski, Sara Pritula)
Shelby and the panel talk about their stories of the decade.