New York quiets as it becomes next virus hot spot

No more play dates, no more picnics in the park with friends, no more pickup games of basketball.

No more commuting or using public transport, unless absolutely essential.

New York is implementing dramatic restrictions Sunday in an attempt to slow a pandemic that has swept across the globe and threatened to make the state one of the world's biggest coronavirus hot spots.

As case numbers soar, or in anticipation that they will, officials worldwide warned of a critical shortage of medical supplies.

Spain was erecting a field hospital in a convention centre, British health workers pleaded for more gear, saying they felt like ``cannon fodder,'' and President Donald Trump ordered mobile hospital centres be sent to Washington, California and New York.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday ordered all nonessential businesses in the state to close and nonessential workers to stay home, tightening even further restrictions put in place earlier in the week.

The order takes effect at 8 p.m. Sunday, but officials were urging New Yorkers to start following it immediately.

Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio also called for getting everything from masks to gowns, as well as doctors and other medical workers to New York.

De Blasio on Sunday asked Trump to have the U.S. military take over the logistics of making and distributing medical supplies.

Cuomo warned that hard-hit states are outbidding one another for ever scarcer supplies, sometimes doubling or tripling prices.

The top infectious disease expert in the U.S. promised New York City and the other hardest-hit places that critical supplies will not run out.

Hours later, Trump said he had ordered the Federal Emergency Management Agency to ship mobile hospital centres to Washington, California and New York. For New York, that would mean another 1,000 hospital beds.

``No American is alone as long as we are united,'' Trump said.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Senate turned back a potential $1.4 trillion aid package on a procedural vote.

Worldwide, more than 330,000 people have been infected and nearly 14,400 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.

There were more than 33,000 cases across the U.S. and more than 400 deaths. New York state accounted for 117 deaths, mostly in New York City.

On Sunday, New York passed Washington state, the initial epicenter of the U.S. outbreak, in the number of fatal cases.

Along with the staggering numbers, there were individual reminders Sunday of the reach of the virus. Republican Rand Paul of Kentucky became the first U.S. senator to announce he was infected.

Opera superstar Placido Domingo announced he has COVID-19, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel put herself into quarantine after a doctor who gave her a vaccine tested positive.

Elsewhere in the world, the coronavirus raged on. Italy and Iran reported soaring new death tolls.

Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte went on live TV to announce that he was tightening the country's lockdown.

Italy now has more than 59,000 cases and 5,476 deaths.

''We are facing the most serious crisis that the country has experienced since World War II,'' Conte told Italians during a broadcast at midnight.

In many parts of the United States, officials were sounding the same not that New York leaders were: Stay away from large gatherings. Officials called them different things, social distancing, sheltering in place, or in the case of Nashville, Tennessee, a ``safer at home'' order.

``We're all in quarantine now. Think about it,'' Cuomo said.






