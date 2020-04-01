New York state's virus deaths jump to more than 1,900

The number of coronavirus deaths in New York state more than doubled in 72 hours to 1,941.

And Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that projections show the outbreak worsening through the month.

The governor said he would close New York City playgrounds to slow the spread of the virus, leaving green spaces open.

And he said overburdened hospitals in hard-hit downstate areas have begun transferring patients north to the Albany area.

New York City's Health Department reported late Tuesday that nearly 1,100 people have died of the virus in the city.

