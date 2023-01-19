New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern, an icon to many, to step down

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden has decided to leave office. She became a global icon of the left and exemplified a new style of leadership.

Just 37 when elected, Ardern was praised around the world for her handling of the nation's worst-ever mass shooting and the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic.

But she faced mounting political pressures at home and a level of vitriol from some that hadn't been experienced by previous New Zealand leaders.

Still, her announcement came as a shock throughout the nation of 5 million people.

Ardern told reporters in Napier on Thursday that Feb. 7 would be her last day as prime minister.