New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern, an icon to many, to step down
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden has decided to leave office. She became a global icon of the left and exemplified a new style of leadership.
Just 37 when elected, Ardern was praised around the world for her handling of the nation's worst-ever mass shooting and the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic.
But she faced mounting political pressures at home and a level of vitriol from some that hadn't been experienced by previous New Zealand leaders.
Still, her announcement came as a shock throughout the nation of 5 million people.
Ardern told reporters in Napier on Thursday that Feb. 7 would be her last day as prime minister.
-
CKTB AM Roundtable_ January 19th, 2023
Tim Denis is joined by:
Rachel Braithwaite - Exec. Dir, Downtown Association
Diana Huson - Pelham Regional Councillor
-
-