Newfoundland and Labrador digs out

After more snow fell overnight, snowfall warnings are finally being lifted across Newfoundland and Labrador.

But eastern parts of the province continue to dig out from under more than 76 centimetres of snow.

As many as 300 Armed Forces personell have arrived in the province to help with snow removal and to make sure the elderly and those with health concerns are cared for.

Meantime, residents via social media pitched in to help thier nieghbours.

One woman, with a 13 month old daughter reached out on Facebook when she ran out of medicine to deal with her child's unexpected fever.

She says within an hour, a woman she did not know, was at her front door with medicine and a box of popsicles.

Some nurses at hospitals worked over 48 hour shifts to make sure patients were cared for when roads became blocked and hospital personell could not make it in to work.