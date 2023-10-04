Newmarket man facing charges after pedestrian hit in St. Catharines

A 41 year old man has been charged after a pedestrian was hit in St. Catharines.

Niagara Police say a 70 year old man was struck as he crossed the intersection of Glenridge Avenue and Glen Morris Drive just after 8 o'clock yesterday morning.

The man was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries but has now been upgraded as he is in hospital with serious injures.

The 41 year old from Newmarket has been charged with Turn Not in Safety.

Detectives from the NRPS Collision Reconstruction Unit and Forensic Services Unit attended the scene and assisted 1 District uniform officers. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating 1 District officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1024233 reference incident number 23 - 111063.