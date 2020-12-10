News anchor suspended after throwing birthday party that violated COVID rules
British broadcaster Sky News has taken one of its leading news anchors off the air for six months after she threw a birthday party that violated coronavirus restrictions.
The channel said Thursday that Kay Burley had agreed to be off air for six months ``as a result of an internal review.''
Burley threw a 60th birthday bash at a London restaurant on Saturday. Under current restrictions in the British capital, people from different households cannot meet indoors.
Two reporters who attended the gathering will be off-air for three months. Burley, who has been with Sky News since 1989, said she had agreed ``to step back from my broadcasting role for a period of reflection.
Hello everyone,— Kay Burley (@KayBurley) December 10, 2020
News about me. Thanks for all your kind wishes. pic.twitter.com/6LDNVB9Cns
