News conference on man found dead in Niagara cancelled after case linked to Hamilton missing man

A news conference detailing information about a man's body found in Niagara two years ago, that was scheduled for today, has now been cancelled.

Niagara Regional Police say the decision was made after new information came to light.

Today’s virtual news conference was scheduled for 11:00am, as investigators were going to appeal to the public for information to ID the man.

The unidentified human remains were found in December of 2019 by workers at the Sir Adam Beck Generating Station in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

The man's remains were sent to the Ontario Centre of Forensic Sciences, where they were examined by a forensic anthropologist and a human remains analyst.

Descriptive information was obtained, resulting in the creation of a facial approximation by Detective Constable Duncan Way, a forensic artist with the Ontario Provincial Police.

The facial approximation was shared with other police forces.

Police say as a result of further investigation, the identify of the man was confirmed through the use of dental records and linked to an open missing person investigation with the Hamilton Police Service.

Next of kin has been notified and at the request of family members, no further information will be provided.