Nexus program expected to fully ramp back up within five weeks

The federal government says the Nexus trusted-traveller program will fully ramp back up within five weeks.



Registration for the program has been on hold in Canada for nearly a year even after Nexus enrolment centres unlocked their doors in the United States.



The delay is due in part to a clash over U-S agents' right to carry guns on Canadian soil, among other legal protections.



The standoff has led to a massive backlog in applications for the program, which allows pre-approved travellers to cross the border more quickly.



Canadian border agents will now interview Nexus applicants separately from U-S agents at eight Canadian airports, rather than together like before the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Canada Border Services Agency says enrolment centres will reopen for applicant sit-downs at the Halifax and Winnipeg airports on March 27th.



A staggered reopening will follow at the six other airports throughout April.