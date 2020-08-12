NF City Clerk says no reason given for IC report exclusion

More questions than answers as to why an Integrity Commissioner's report, looking into whether Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati broke Code of Conduct rules, was not released during yesterday's council meeting.

Councillor Lori Lococo asked why councillors were only given a cover letter from lawyer Edward McDermott of the firm ADR Chambers saying no contravention was found.

City Clerk Bill Matson tried to explain the omission.

"The most recent report that was on an agenda a couple meetings ago, the Integrity Commissioner also suggested that not only the cover letter but also the report, be included in the agenda. In this case, the Integrity Commissioner just asked his letter be part of the agenda, he did not submit a copy of his final report to myself, but for reasons I don't have they chose not to submit the report and that's why you don't see it on today's agenda" Matson said.

In the confidential report obtained by CKTB, the Integrity Commissioner says he could not investigate the complaint because the Niagara Falls Council’s Code of Conduct puts a statute of limitations on integrity complaints.

Because part of the complaint related to comments in the press by the Mayor from July 2019, more than 60 days had elapsed between the comments and the filing of the complaint.

The general circumstances relate to Niagara Falls Council considering a Federal Contribution Agreement in support of the Niagara Falls-Ryerson Innovation Hub at an In Camera meeting on July 29, 2019.

The Mayor spoke to the Niagara Falls Review a day prior to the specially called meeting, while Niagara Falls City Councillor Carolynn Ioannoni did an interview with CKTB 610 the day of the meeting.

The same Integrity Commissioner ruled that Ioannoni had breached the Code of Conduct and was subsequently docked three months pay and removed from municipal committees by her Council colleagues.