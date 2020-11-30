NFL orders team facilities closed for two days following Thanksgiving holiday

Most NFL team facilities will be closing for two days to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

A memo from commissioner Roger Goodell says all team facilities will be closed to in-person activities today and tomorrow.

When announcing the move, officials say they know a number of players and staff members celebrated the American Thanksgiving holiday with out-of-town guests.

Players are being asked to inform their teams if they had guests over for the holiday.

Teams playing today and tomorrow are exempt from the closures.