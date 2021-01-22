NFL outlines attendance for the Super Bowl

The N-F-L says attendance at next month's Super Bowl will be limited to about 14-thousand, 500 fans and 75-hundred health care workers who have received a COVID-19 vaccine.

Those workers will get free tickets.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor says it's a perfect way to honour health care workers at such a high-profile event.

As with regular season N-F-L games, the Super Bowl will include mandatory wearing of masks, social distancing, touchless concession stands and controlled entry and exits.

Who will play in the Super Bowl will be determined this weekend when the NFC's Green Bay Packers take on Tampa Bay and the Buffalo Bills travel to Kansas City to play the Chief's for the AFC title.