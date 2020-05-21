NFL reportedly developing anti COVID helmets

The NFL is looking at distributing new helmets for players that will offer protection from the coronavirus.

During an episode of Adam Schefter's podcast, the Medical Director for the Player's Associaton, Thom Mayer announced that he has been working on developing a helmet to protect players.

A prototype of the head gear uses a surgical mask type material to help limit the virus' spread on the field.

He says its still not clear what the modified helmets will look like.

The NFL is moving forward as planned for its season and announced its 2020 schedules earlier this month.

