NFL wants the Bills to stay in Buffalo

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says he'd like to see a decision made soon on where the Buffalo Bills will be playing in the future.

During a news conference in Miami yesterday, Goodell says the league would be OK with significant renovations to New Era Field instead of a new stadium being built.

Goodell also says he wants to see the Bills remain in Buffalo instead of moving somewhere else.

There has been speculation team owner Terry Pegula plans to move the team downtown.

In November, Pegula announced plans for a comprehensive study looking at all the options including renovating New Era Field which opened during the Watergate scandal.

The team's lease on the stadium expires in three years.