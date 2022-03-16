NHBA says MZO in Port Weller would be a terrible precedent to set

The Niagara Home Builder's Association says a Minister’s Zoning Order in Port Weller would be a terrible precedent to set.

At issue is a piece of land at 406 Lakeshore Road.

St. Catharines city council is calling on Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing to issue the MZO to ensure the land is used for employment or industrial use.

The NHBA say that is asking the Province to trample the landowners right to appeal and to access the courts.

They add that the current stalemate is of the city’s own making and that the best course of action is for the province to appoint a mediator to deal with the issue.