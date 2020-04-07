iHeartRadio
NHL player stops by Niagara Health with hand sanitizer donation

CKTB - NEWS - Ben Harpur

An NHL star has given a special assist to Niagara Health.

Nashville Predators defenceman Ben Harpur stopped by to donate 25 cases of hand sanitizer made by Dillon’s Distillery in Beamsville.

Harpur’s dad is a Niagara Health surgeon.

