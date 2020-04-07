NHL player stops by Niagara Health with hand sanitizer donation
An NHL star has given a special assist to Niagara Health.
Nashville Predators defenceman Ben Harpur stopped by to donate 25 cases of hand sanitizer made by Dillon’s Distillery in Beamsville.
Harpur’s dad is a Niagara Health surgeon.
It may be Ben Harpur’s most impressive assist of the year. Ben, who plays for @NHL’s Nashville Predators, generously donated to Niagara Health 25 cases of hand sanitizer made by @dillonsdistills in Beamsville. Ben’s dad, George, is a Niagara Health surgeon. Thank you, Ben! pic.twitter.com/gPWKZsFKIm— NiagaraHealth (@niagarahealth) April 6, 2020