NHL team tells full time staff to take vacation time

As all levels of government prepare to send out cheques to help people who have lost work because of COVID-19, the big question is how long will employers be able to pay workers to work from home?

The Carolina Hurricanes are now asking full time employees to take vacation or personal days off next week.

The NHL team's president Don Wadell says its the "best avenue to take for the next 10 days."

Wadell later denying a report employees who had no vaction or personal days would not get paid.

Wadell adding, ``Everybody's got full benefits, everybody's getting paid this week. We haven't laid one person off. We haven't cut one person. We haven't cut any benefits.''

But he did note after the 10 days, we will figure it out after that.