NHLPA voting on plan to resume season

Hockey fans could find out tonight what a return of the NHL will look like.

The executive board of the NHL Player's Association is voting on a 24 team playoff proposal.

Under the proposed plan, the top four teams in each of the Eastern and Western Conferences would play each other for seeding while the remaining 16 teams face off in a best-of-five series play-in round to set the final 16.

That would mean byes for Boston, Tampa Bay, Washington and Philadelphia in the East and defending champion St. Louis, Colorado, Vegas and Dallas in West.

But even if the NHLPA says yes, it doesn't mean it's a done deal.

The league and players' union still need to negotiate health and safety protocols

