NHLPA voting on plan to resume season
Hockey fans could find out tonight what a return of the NHL will look like.
The executive board of the NHL Player's Association is voting on a 24 team playoff proposal.
Under the proposed plan, the top four teams in each of the Eastern and Western Conferences would play each other for seeding while the remaining 16 teams face off in a best-of-five series play-in round to set the final 16.
That would mean byes for Boston, Tampa Bay, Washington and Philadelphia in the East and defending champion St. Louis, Colorado, Vegas and Dallas in West.
But even if the NHLPA says yes, it doesn't mean it's a done deal.
The league and players' union still need to negotiate health and safety protocols
-
Tensions Between China and Taiwan and Hong KongTom McConnell Speaks with Professor Charles Burton Associate Professor Political Science Brock University regarding tensions between China, Taiwan and Hong Kong
-
COVID-19 | Waving Fees for Pop Up Patios to Support Decimated Restaurant/Bar BusinessShelby Knox Speaks with Mat Siscoe – St. Catharines City Councillor regarding waving fees for pop up patios/closing St. Paul Street on the weekends for foot traffic in support of the decimated restaurant/bar business
-
COVID-19 | Impact on Lawyers/Legal System/Persona Injury LawShelby Knox Speaks with Chris Richard – Personal Injury Lawyer regarding the impact COVID-19 pandemic has had on personal injury law. legal system