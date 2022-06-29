NHS enhancing addiction treatment in Port Colborne

Niagara Health has added to the addiction treatment centre in Port Colborne.

The new Port Residential Addiction Treatment Centre at the Port Colborne Site offers treatment and community support options to help people overcome substance abuse.

The goal is to help patients pre- and post-treatment and provide more support during individual transitions coming into treatment and transitioning back into their communities.

Linda Boich, Executive Vice President Quality and Mental Health and Addictions, Executive Lead, Integrated Care says, "Enhancing our services will help us to support our patients struggling with addiction and ensure they have the best treatment options customized for their unique needs."

In its 33-year history, the New Port Centre has served as a leader in the province: it was the first residential treatment program to accept patients who used methadone; the first to offer treatment streams tailored to patients' needs; and the first to offer tobacco cessation as an imbedded component of treatment.

