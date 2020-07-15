NHS says hospitals in Niagara are now COVID-19 free

For the first time since March 12th, Niagara hospitals are COVID-19 free.

Officials at Niagara Health say as of this (Wednesday) morning, there are no patients being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital.

The final two cases of COVID-19 were declared resolved earlier today.

Niagara's first confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported back on March 12th.

The NHS has cared and treated 129 patients with COVID-19.

“Over the course of this pandemic, our team has shown great dedication to patients and each other,” says President Lynn Guerriero. “They have provided outstanding care and committed themselves to our infection prevention and control practices to keep everyone safe and minimize the spread of this highly contagious virus. We’d also like to recognize Niagara residents for their support. This has been a true community effort.”

Guerriero maintains the pandemic is not over and the virus is still circulating in the community.

She urges the public to remain vigilant and says safety protocols at hospitals will remain in place.

The hospital is currently in stage 2 of its recovery planning and clinical activity is currently operating between 25-35% of normal volumes.