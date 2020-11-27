NHS says no changes to services

Niagara Health says there are no changes to their services.

NHS President Lynn Guerriero releasing an update today as the province continues to see a rising number of COVID-19 cases.

She says while Niagara entered the third of five stages of the Province's new COVID-19 response framework the Orange - Restrict phase has not impacted existing operations in the hospital.



Guerriero says the St.Catharines hospital remains the region's dedicated COVID-19 site for inpatient acute and critical care, adding right now they are treating 8 patients for COVID.

She says their goal is to continue to provide safe, quality care to our patients while maintaining services at current levels and continuing to welcome visitors.

The NHS recently expanded their daily visiting hours and there are no plans to change that, but she adds Niagara Health is developing a new program to further incorporate patients and families into the care delivery model.

An Essential Care Partner may provide physical, emotional, and cognitive care to their loved one, will function as another member of the care team and will be included in planning and decision-making processes.

Niagara Health plans to launch this program during the month of December.

Further details will be provided as the program takes shape.