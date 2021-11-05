Niagara 2022 Canada Summer Games and POESY release anthem

The Niagara 2022 Canada Summer Games officially has an anthem.

Toronto based singer/songwriter POESY wrote, produced, and recorded 'Steel Heart' to inspire the athletes and encourage others to pursue their dreams.

She will be performing her song at the opening ceremonies on Saturday, August 6th at the Meridian Centre in St. Catharines and during the closing ceremony on Sunday, August 21st at Queen Victoria Park in Niagara Falls.

POESY is also scheduled to appear during the 200 Day-Out Celebration Concert on January 20th at the Meridian Centre. Three other performers will be announced soon.

The Niagara 2022 Canada Summer Games will bring athletes, coaches, and spectators from across Canada to the region next August to compete in a wide range of events including rowing, baseball, and cycling.

