Niagara 2022 Canada Summer Games kick off its torch relay

A lighting ceremony on Parliament Hill Monday afternoon marks the start of the torch relay for the Summer Games.

At the Centennial Flame, the Niagara 2022 Host Society, along with the Canada Games Council, Canada Steamship Lines (CSL) and Trans Canada Trail, lit the Roly McLenahan Torch

The Canada Games flame was lit by two-time 100m Canadian Champion and 2009 Canada Games gold medallist Sam Effah, along with a pair of Team Ontario athletes, 17-year-old Tristan Caldwell and 15-year-old Tristan Thompson, who will compete in the first lacrosse competition at a Canada Games in 37 years when they arrive in Niagara in exactly two months’ time.

The torch begins its journey along the Trans Canada Trail eventually arriving in 12 Niagara municipalities in the lead up to the Summer Games.

Board Chair of the Niagara 2022 Host Society, Doug Hamilton, says "we are looking forward to building excitement in the coming weeks as we rapidly approach the arrival of Canada’s largest multi-sport event and its celebrations to the Niagara Region.”

The event runs from August 6-21