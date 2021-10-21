Niagara 2022 Canada Summer Games looking for artists

The Niagara 2022 Canada Summer Games is looking for artists.

Dancers, singers, buskers, even tattoo artists are encouraged to apply to take part in four events for the Games, including the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, 13 for 13 Cultural Festival, and Niagara Place.

All four events are taking place in August of next year with the Opening Ceremonies and Niagara Place Festival getting started on the 6th and the Closing Ceremonies ending the festivities on the 21st.

Applications are open to a wide range of artists and performers living in Niagara.

Applicants are asked to describe their art, how long they have been an artist, and any needs they may have to perform.

The deadline for submissions is December 10th.