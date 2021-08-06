Niagara 2022 Canada Summer Games to kick off one year from today

In one year's time the Niagara 2022 Canada Summer Games will begin.

The region is exactly one year away from the Opening Ceremonies on August 6th, 2022.

Chair of the Niagara 2022 Canada Summer Games Host Society Doug Hamilton says for some athletes the Canada Games are their first multi-sport competition, leading to things like the Olympics.

"It's a reminder for us that we're an important contribution, an important stepping stone, towards that athlete success that many of them are seeing in Tokyo."

Hundreds of athletes and coaches will be drawn to the region for the games next year, participating in a wide variety of disciplines such as rowing, baseball, and running.

The games were supposed to take place this year, but were delayed by the pandemic. "With the year postponement we're now ahead of schedule with all of our infrastructure projects," Hamilton explains. "As an example Canada Games Park, which is our biggest project up near Brock University's campus, will be ready in January."

Once the games are finished, the infrastructure will remain as a lasting legacy for the community, opening up for public use.

