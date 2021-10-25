Niagara 2022 looking for 4,500 volunteers

The hunt is now on for some 4,500 volunteers for next summer.

The Niagara 2022 Host Society officially launched its Games-Time Volunteer Application Portal today.

They are searching for volunteers to fill roles such as sport operations, food services, merchandise sales. They will also need bilingual volunteers as translators, interpreters, announcers, proofreaders, and/or hosts.

Prospective volunteers applying through the portal will be given the opportunity to select their preferences for venue locations and their top three choices for volunteer roles. The Niagara 2022 team will do their best to provide each successful applicant with a preferred role at their preferred venue.

